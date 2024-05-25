Labour pangs: Punjab businessmen offer incentives

Vijay C Roy, Shivani Bhakoo & Deepkamal Kaur

Tribune news service

Chandigarh, May 24

Attendance and referral incentives, financial assistance, coolers and cold beverages at workplaces…the Punjab industry is going the extra mile to address the issue of acute labour shortage during the poll season.

LS elections add to industry’s concerns The prolonged 7-phase General Election (from April 19 to June 1) has made migrants extend their stay at their respective hometown. Disruption of train services due to the farm stir has hampered migrants’ travel plans

Industries in Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar have cut down the manufacturing activity due to labour shortage and poor retention of workers

In summers, migrants from UP, Bihar and other states usually return to their respective hometown, but it is for the first time, the industry is faced with such a severe labour shortage.

“The shortage of labour is between 5 per cent and 10 per cent. We are offering attendance and referral incentives and cold beverages to draw workers’ attention,” says Amit Thapar, president, Ganga Acrowools Ltd. Industries, which are mainly concentrated in Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar, have cut down the manufacturing activity. In Ludhiana, many units are operating with 40-50 per cent labour force. SC Ralhan, president, Ludhiana Hand Tool Association, says many industrialists are even offering their workforce financial aid to buy plots.

UCPMA chairman Charanjit Vishkarma says fans and coolers are being installed where labourers work. “We are not able to meet the deadline. Our biggest worry is that if the labourers who have gone back home do not return in time, we may lose some potential customers,” says Jalandhar-based Narinder S Sagoo, president, Focal Point Association.