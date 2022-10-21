Reliance Industries Ltd posts flat Q2 net profit at Rs 13,656 crore; windfall tax dents oil earnings

New Delhi, October 21
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a flattish net profit for the September quarter after a newly introduced windfall profit tax dented mainstay oil earnings.
The oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate's consolidated profit of Rs 13,656 crore during July-September - the second quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year - compared to Rs 13,680 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a stock exchange filing.
The profit fell 24 per cent quarter-on-quarter.
The group's retail and telecom businesses saved the day with bumper earnings.
