Vedant Fashions makes stellar debut, up 9%

PTI

New Delhi: Vedant Fashions, which owns the ethnic wear brand Manyavar, made an impressive debut on exchanges on Wednesday with its stock closing nearly 9% higher over the issue price. Intra-day, it had touched a high of Rs 993 and finally settled at Rs 934.85. pti

Mumbai

Indices end lower in see-saw session

The BSE barometer Sensex closed below the key 58,000-level after a highly volatile session on Wednesday, dragged lower mainly by banking, metal and auto shares.The Sensex swung nearly 800 points during the session before closing at 57,996.68 points, down 145.37 points. pti

Mumbai

Mahindra Auto, Quiklyz in pact for vehicle leasing

Mahindra Automotive on Wednesday said it has tied up with vehicle and leasing subscription platform Quiklyz, which allows customers to lease Mahindra vehicles in a hassle-free manner. The platform will now be available live on Mahindra Auto’s portal and across its dealership network. pti

New Delhi

GAIL India to lay gas pipeline to Srinagar

GAIL India Ltd plans to lay a pipeline to Srinagar to take the environmentally friendly natural gas to the Kashmir Valley as it doubles down on efforts to expand infrastructure to helm the government vision of a gas-based economy, its chairman and managing director Manoj Jain said.