1 arrested for opening fire

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a resident of Amritsar for opening fire in Sector 22. He has been identified as Jobanjeet Singh (34). The police have recovered a countrymade pistol and seven cartridges from the suspect. He was booked in a case of attempt to murder on a complaint filed by Sonu Gupta, a shopkeeper at the mobile market. The complainant alleged that Jobanjeet fired at him following an argument on April 23.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.