2 firms evading tax inspected

Chandigarh, March 17
The UT Excise and Taxation Department conducted an inspection of two firms situated in the Industrial Area, Phase 1 and Phase 2, here, on March 14 and 17, respectively.
The inspection was conducted after the close analysis of returns wherein it was found that taxpayers were not properly paying their tax liabilities towards the government exchequer.
Therefore, the inspection was conducted after taking due permissions. During the inspection, a huge difference in physical stock was observed in both cases and proceedings as per the GST Act have been initiated against the dealers.
It is worth mentioning here that the department immediately recovered the tax, along with interest and penalties to the tune of Rs 22.80 lakh, and the process of further levying of tax/interest/penalty had been initiated in both cases.
The department is continuously analysing returns of taxpayers so that such research-based inspections could be carried out in future also to secure government revenue.
