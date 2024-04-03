2 held with opium

Mohali, April 2
The police have arrested two Jharkhand youths and recovered 2.75kg opium from them near Chhat light point in Zirakpur today. The suspects, Umesh Jadhav, 26, and Pradeep Jadhav, 27 have been booked under the NDPS Act. CIA Staff Mohali Incharge Harminder Singh said the suspects were produced in the court and sent to police remand.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘No money recovered’: Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh
In jail since Oct, first AAP leader to be released in excise...