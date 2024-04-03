2 held with opium

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 2

The police have arrested two Jharkhand youths and recovered 2.75kg opium from them near Chhat light point in Zirakpur today. The suspects, Umesh Jadhav, 26, and Pradeep Jadhav, 27 have been booked under the NDPS Act. CIA Staff Mohali Incharge Harminder Singh said the suspects were produced in the court and sent to police remand.

