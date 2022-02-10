2 officials of Chandigarh Estate Office suspended

Chandigarh, February 9
The UT Engineering Department has ordered the suspension of a Sub-Divisional Officer and a Junior Engineer, both posted in the UT Estate Office, for dereliction of duty.
According to the order issued by the Superintending Engineer, Engineering Department, SDO Amit Kumar Gupta and JE Ravi Kumar, posted in the building branch of the Estate Office, failed to check illegal constructions in Sector 7 and Sector 26 being carried out in daylight. “The act tantamounts to dereliction of duty, which is unbecoming of a government employee,” stated the order. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UP polls first phase: Over 60 per cent turnout recorded
Polling peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at som...
Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur Kheri incident
The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on Jan...
Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved
Court also said educational institutions can resume classes ...
Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine
The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 1...
ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case
Case against Ayyub is based on a September 2021 FIR of Ghazi...