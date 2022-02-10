2 officials of Chandigarh Estate Office suspended

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 9

The UT Engineering Department has ordered the suspension of a Sub-Divisional Officer and a Junior Engineer, both posted in the UT Estate Office, for dereliction of duty.

According to the order issued by the Superintending Engineer, Engineering Department, SDO Amit Kumar Gupta and JE Ravi Kumar, posted in the building branch of the Estate Office, failed to check illegal constructions in Sector 7 and Sector 26 being carried out in daylight. “The act tantamounts to dereliction of duty, which is unbecoming of a government employee,” stated the order. —

#chandigarh administration