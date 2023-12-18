Chandigarh: 4 immigration consultants booked

Chandigarh, December 17
The police have booked four immigration consultants for duping people.
A complaint was filed by Madan Kumar of Faridkot, who alleged Jaswinder Singh and others having their office at Sector 8 took Rs 60,000 from him and later provided fake visa of Dubai. The police said another complainant, Gurwinder Singh, a native of Una district, alleged Nitish Chauhan and others, owner of Rayford Immigration Service, Sector 17, cheated him of Rs 1.20 lakh on the pretext of providing Oman’s visa.
The police also booked Sahil Singh of Allen Express, Sector 17, for duping Arjun Singh of Gurdaspur, who wanted to settle abroad, of Rs 1.70 lakh. Najjar Singh of Moga reported that a woman, who had her office in Sector 8, duped him of Rs 8 lakh promising him to provide visa for Canada.
