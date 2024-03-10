5,862 cases settled at Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 9
The Lok Adalat here settled 5,862 cases out of 6,076, and the total compensation amounted to Rs 10,73,50,216. It was organised to ensure speedy and hassle-free disposal cases. It was held under the directions of NALSA and the Punjab State Legal Services Authority under the guidance of District and Session Judge Arun Gupta, and ten Benches were constituted for it.
Gupta said eight estranged couples were reunited, terming it a remarkable achievement. He said these couples were sent to their matrimonial home from the court, and plants were presented to them to wish them luck. He added that besides this, cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, compoundable criminal cases, civil cases, motor accident claim cases, and traffic challans, among others, were also taken up.
