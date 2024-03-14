AAP, Congress take on Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit for nixing free water supply plan

Chandigarh, March 13
A day after Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit’s outright rejection of free water and parking facility proposal, INDIA bloc parties, AAP and the Congress, on Wednesday slammed him, saying it “is very disappointing that he didn’t even study the file before rejecting it”.
Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mayor Kuldeep Kumar said, “We were hopeful that such public welfare decisions would be approved by the Secretary, Local Government, and the Governor without any hassle. But he rejected these without even seeing the files of these agendas and without a discussion on the proposals.”\
Did it in Delhi, will replicate here
If it is possible to give free water to a large population in Delhi, why it can’t be done in Chandigarh? We have a proper plan, but Administrator rejected it even before the file reached him. —Dr SS Ahluwalia, AAP city co-incharge
Co-incharge of AAP Chandigarh Dr SS Ahluwalia alleged, “If it is possible to give free water to a large population in Delhi, why it can’t be done in Chandigarh? We have a proper plan, but the Governor rejected it even before the file reached his table. This shows how public welfare works trouble them.”
“They spend crores of rupees on functions, hosting Union ministers and providing facilities to the Governor and city MP, but when it comes to facilitating the common man, they claim they have no money. They burden the common people with all kinds of taxes and levies and themselves enjoy luxurious lifestyle,” he alleged.
“The money collected from paid parking lots go into the pocket of some selected people. It is not used on development works,” he said, alleging they were not worried about the revenue, their only objection was that the public money won’t go into the pocket of their friends.
City Congress president HS Lucky said, “As far as the current annual expense on water supply is concerned, the MC should bear it. When the authorities can spend so much money on irrelevant things, why can’t it spend on public welfare?”
