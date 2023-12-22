Amit Shah inaugurates 9 projects, lays foundation stone of 3 more in Chandigarh

PTI

Chandigarh, December 22

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated nine projects and laid the foundation stone of three more during an event here.

The programme was held at the Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology in Sector 26. The projects are valued at around Rs 400 crore.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is also the Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, was among others present on the occasion.

The projects inaugurated include Administrative Block-C (degree wing), CCET, Sector 26, Himalaya Hostel in Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Sector 12, sewage treatment plant at Diggian, augmentation of the existing STP Plant at Raipur Kalan, 192 houses in Chandigarh Police complex, Dhanas and the Centre for Cyber Operations and Security in sector 18.

Shah laid the foundation stone of an effluent treatment plant at the Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Government High School, Sarangpur, and the Government High School, Karsan.

Shah arrived here from Kurukshetra, where he attended the International Gita Festival.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amit Shah