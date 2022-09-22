Bag containing cash stolen from car at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 21

An unidentified person stole a bag containing cash and valuables from a car parked near stairs no 3 of Sukhna Lake here.

The complainant, a resident of Panchkula, reported that she had parked her car near stair no 3. An unidentified person broke the windowpane of the car and stole the bag containing Rs 25,000, two gold rings, an airpod, three ATM cards and documents. The police have registered a case at the Sector 3 police station.

#Panchkula #Sukhna Lake Chandigarh