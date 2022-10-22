Sippy murder case: ‘Bail to Kalyani grave injustice to victim’s kin’

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 21

The kin of the Sippy Sidhu have alleged that “grave injustice” was done to their family as accused Kalyani was granted bail in the murder case even before 90 days of her arrest.

The family today said they had given representations to the President of India, the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, the law minister, the Chief Justice of India and all Supreme Court Judges on October 18 by hand. “We also handed over the representation to the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court yesterday,” they said.

“We and the CBI will move Supreme Court against this order and will be sharing new facts, authentic evidence and the letter written to all the higher-ups of the country,” they added.

The victim’s family also demanded that the investigating officer of the case, Poonam Dilawari, be booked for destruction of evidence.

In the chargesheet, the CBI had claimed that Kalyani allegedly killed 35-year-old national-level shooter and advocate Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, aka Sippy, for sending her objectionable photographs to others. Kalyani wanted to marry him, but that did not happen. To get rid of Sippy Sidhu, Kalyani contacted him through the mobile phones of two persons and made him meet her at a park in Sector 27 here. When Sippy Sidhu reached the park, Kalyani, along with an unidentified assailant, allegedly killed him with a.12-bore shot gun on September 20, 2015, stated the chargesheet.

However, Kalyani claimed that the CBI had implicated her in the case.

