Bangladesh delegation apprised of Panchkula administration working

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 16

As part of a capacity-building programme, a 39-member delegation of civil servants of Bangladesh today visited the city and held a meeting with senior officials about the administrative structure and functioning of the district administration and welfare schemes of the state government.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mahavir Kaushik gave a detailed presentation on the district administration. He said the district administration acted as a bridge between citizens and the government and implemented the government policies and programmes for the welfare of people.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Varsha Khanagwal, who is also the Chief Planning and Development Officer of Panchkula, said under the district plan scheme, a district development and monitoring committee headed by a minister approved development works to be executed in the district during the year.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sumer Pratap Singh said the DC and the DCP work in close coordination to maintain law and order in the district.

He informed that Panchkula has a total 13 police stations. Traffic management was one of the important aspects of policing, the DCP said.

On behalf of the delegation, Showkat Jameel Shoyekat presented a vote of thanks. He said information gained during the meeting would help them in discharging their duties more effectively and efficiently.

Later, the members of the delegation visited the office of the Deputy Commissioner at the Mini-Secretariat and witnessed the proceedings of the SDM’s court in presence of SDM Mamta Sharma. City Magistrate Gaurav Chauhan and course coordinator Dr MK Bhandari were present on the occasion.