Hannu Gandhi, a research scholar at the Centre for Social Work (PU), secured the 5th rank in the recently announced results by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). He graduated with honours in sciences and later pursued his postgraduation in social work from the university. At present, he is pursuing his PhD in social work in labour welfare under the supervision of the chairperson of the Centre for Social Work, Gaurav Gaur.

DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh

The Enactus SSBUICET PU team collaborated with the Chandigarh MC to participate in the Festival of Science at the college. The team put up an active stall wherein products made under project ‘Arpan’ by self-help groups were showcased.

Sri Sukhmani Group of Institutions

The annual function ‘Lamhe 2024’ was organised on campus. Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan inaugurated the cultural function on the second day, and a star night was organised for the students of colleges affiliated with the institution. The college chief administrator, Rashpal Singh, presented a vote of thanks.

University Business School, chd

The institution is set to conduct a group discussion and personal interview (GD/PI) for admission to the MBA program(s) for the academic session 2024–25 from April 5 to 15.

GRIID, Chandigarh

A three-day workshop on the topic ‘Management of Intellectual Disabilities and Autism Spectrum Disorder’ was organised at the Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities. Speaking about the workshop, GMCH-32 Director Dr AK Atri said the programme would include psychological, medical, and rehabilitation aspects.

Dept of Computer Sciences, PU

The Department of Computer Sciences and Applications organised a national workshop on Natural Language Processing (NLP). The workshop was attended by 400 participants from 18 states and abroad too. The audience was comprised of working faculty, research scholars, students from academia, and people from industry too.

Department of Indian Theatre, PU

The department organised an event to celebrate World Theatre Day. The celebrations began on March 17 with a national seminar on the topic ‘Theatre: Indispensable in the Digital Age.” A study tour to the Gaiety Theatre and the Indian Institute of Advanced Study in Shimla was also organised. Students showcased in-house productions at the event.

