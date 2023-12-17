Chandigarh Estate Office camp: 56 air grievances

Chandigarh, December 16
The UT Estate Office today organised a grievance redressal camp at the Sector 18 community centre for properties situated in Sectors 1 to 30 and the Industrial Area. A total of 56 applicants visited the camp with their claims and documents.
A majority of applications were related to cases pertaining to transfer of ownership and updation of status of resumed properties. In addition, applications related to services, including occupancy certificate, building plan and no dues certificate, were also submitted.
Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Finance Secretary, along with Vinay Pratap Singh, DC-cum-Estate Officer, visited the camp.
The DC said the Estate Office would examine these applications and take appropriate decisions on these within 15 days. The Finance Secretary stated all services being provided by the Estate Office would be switched to online mode. Mayor Anup Gupta appreciated the step for disposal of cases.
A similar camp for properties of Sector 31 onwards will be organised at the Sector 38-C community centre tomorrow from 10 am to 2 pm.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
The incident took place in the morning under Jagargunda poli...
Parliament security head's post vacant for 45 days, 40% crunch at other levels
Despite hi-tech set-up, alarms didn’t go off when gas canist...
Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD
After 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle, a group of Akali leaders,...
2 children among 3 burnt alive in fire in Himachal Pradesh’s Una
The fire broke out at Kailua village in Haroli area on Satur...
PM Modi to inaugurate Surat Diamond Bourse, world's largest office complex, today
Will also inaugurate new integrated terminal building of Sur...