Chandigarh Estate Office camp: 56 air grievances

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 16

The UT Estate Office today organised a grievance redressal camp at the Sector 18 community centre for properties situated in Sectors 1 to 30 and the Industrial Area. A total of 56 applicants visited the camp with their claims and documents.

A majority of applications were related to cases pertaining to transfer of ownership and updation of status of resumed properties. In addition, applications related to services, including occupancy certificate, building plan and no dues certificate, were also submitted.

Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Finance Secretary, along with Vinay Pratap Singh, DC-cum-Estate Officer, visited the camp.

The DC said the Estate Office would examine these applications and take appropriate decisions on these within 15 days. The Finance Secretary stated all services being provided by the Estate Office would be switched to online mode. Mayor Anup Gupta appreciated the step for disposal of cases.

A similar camp for properties of Sector 31 onwards will be organised at the Sector 38-C community centre tomorrow from 10 am to 2 pm.