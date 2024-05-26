Chandigarh launches drive to root out cannabis

Chandigarh, May 25
In adherence to the directives of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the UT Engineering Department, in coordination with the MC and the police, has launched a comprehensive exercise to eradicate cannabis plants across the city.
The department has formed teams comprising officials from the public health and horticulture wings to identify and remove cannabis plants from open spaces, vacant plots and alongside roads under the UT jurisdiction.
A pro forma for the assessment and documentation of cannabis plant removal will be jointly signed by the area junior engineer and the designated police officers to ensure accountability and transparency in the process.
The horticulture wing commenced the cannabis removal operations on May 23 and will continue till complete eradication of such plants from the UT land.
