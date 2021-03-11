Chandigarh man duped of Rs 1.59 lakh in online fraud

Chandigarh, May 12
In yet another online fraud, a 67-year-old Mani Majra resident has been duped of Rs 1.59 lakh. According to the police, complainant Harbhajan Singh, a resident of the Modern Housing Complex, Mani Majra, reported that he received a call from a fraudster, who introduced himself as an employee of HDFC Life insurance. The suspect claimed that a balance of Rs 6.50 lakh was still pending with the insurance company.
The victim was made to speak to other fraudsters, who posed as senior officers of the company. He was told that he would have to transfer Rs 1.59 lakhg to get an NOC. He got tricked and transferred the money to the banks accounts provided by the suspects. They demanded more money following which he got suspicious. The police were informed and a case registered at the Mani Majra police station.
