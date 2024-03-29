Chandigarh: Man held for theft at school

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing gold and silver items from a school. Suresh Kumari, who is an employee of the government school, Sector 37, had reported that she had kept her jewellery in the locker of an almirah of the school. Someone stole it on March 27. The police registered a case at the Sector 39 police station. During investigation, Pawan Kumar (44), a resident of Ram Darbar, was arrested. TNS

Immigration agents booked

Chandigarh: The police have registered cases against immigration consultants for duping people on the pretext of sending them abroad. Kulwant Singh, a resident of Patiala district, alleged that Kulvir Singh and others, who have their office in Sector 17, duped him of Rs 8.10 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. Another complaint was received from Radha Raman, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who alleged that Rinku, Govind, both Haryana residents, and Vikramjit, a resident of Hallo Majra, all from Royal Growing Services in Sector 40, cheated him and a few others of Rs 13 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad.

