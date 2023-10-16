City Congress welcomes Jaswinder

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 15

Chandigarh Congress today received a boost when Jaswinder Singh Lucky, who contested as an independent candidate from Ward No. 29, Sector 56 Palsora, and secured 857 votes, joined the Congress party in the presence of Pawan Kumar Bansal, former union minister, and HS Lucky, president, UT Congress.

Bansal said people are fed up with the policies of the BJP government and want a change. Unemployment, price rises, and other problems have turned the common man against the present regime, he said, while adding that the promises made by the current government remain unfulfilled.

Lucky said that more people have started joining Congress because they believe that it is the only party that can deliver on their promises. BJP MP Kirron Kher and the MC have done nothing for the residents here, he said. He also claimed that youth in Chandigarh have no jobs despite getting degrees from colleges and universities.

Jaswinder believes the Congress party is the sole ray of hope for the general public. He said the party represents all sections of society and has vast experience ruling the country. The youth of today are impressed with the image of Rahul Gandhi; thus, they feel like joining the party as well.

