Confusion among applicants over criteria for PU sports director’s post

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, April 14

Confusion prevailed as applicants applying for the position of Director, Sports, Panjab University (PU), are asked to fulfil the teaching post criteria even as it’s a non-teaching post.

As per the advertisement issued by the university, the applicants, apart from fulfilling the set norms, have been asked to submit research/patent contributions and also publications other than research papers. The candidates have also been asked for translation works in Indian and foreign languages and patents.

“This is the criterion. The pro forma has various columns and no one is asked to fill all columns. If someone wishes to show publication, patent or other document, there’s an option. Otherwise, essential qualifications (criteria) don’t mention anything about that (research papers/patents),” said Prof Yajvender Pal Verma, Registrar, PU.

The Vice-Chancellor also claimed that the post has been advertised as per the UGC norms and it si not compulsory to fill the details not mandatory for a non-teaching post.

“The advertisement didn’t prominently mention optional filling of some columns. It gives an impression that the job was open for teaching staff also. A corrigendum or rectification should be issued on the public domain to avoid any hassle,” said an official.

Last month, after a gap of four years, the university had started proceedings to appoint a regular sports director. The post is vacant since October 2020, after the death of Dr Parminder Singh Ahluwalia. Since then, the post has been looked after by the chairperson, Department of Physical Education, as an additional charge.

