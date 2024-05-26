Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami visits Ludhiana, trumpets BJP’s development agenda

Ludhiana, May 25
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami said it was the hardwork and dedication of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that today India’s name was taken with respect all over the world and that earlier India was being taken for being a weak nation. Dhami was in the city today for a brief visit.
Addressing the media here today, Dhami said what the Modi government had done for the people of the country, especially the Sikhs, the Congress could not do in the last 60-70 years. Whether it was opening of the Kartarpur Corridor or providing a safe haven to the Sikhs from Afghanistan, it was only the Modi government, which got results.
He added the Congress and the AAP were doing nothing but only criticising BJP and its development projects for they have no vision and are thoroughly corrupt.
He said over the last 12 days, Hemkunt Sahib has witnessed a huge rush of pilgrims. Over 10 lakh persons have visited the gurdwara and this was possible because of the efforts made by PM Modi under the ‘Sabka Vikas Sabka Prayas’ banner.
“It is possible only because of his great vision for the country. He is moving ahead with the agenda of development. Congress seems to have accepted its defeat as the Yuvraj of Congress himself was not contesting from Amethi, traditionally associated with the Gandhis,” said Dhami.
When media tried to provoke the CM with questions on various topics, the CM replied in a lighter vein, “You may ask as many questions as you want, but I will only answer the ones I wish to answer”.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 newborns die in fire at children's hospital in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar
Action is being initiated against the owner of the hospital
Health secretary not responding, Delhi health minister orders inquiry into newborn deaths in East Delhi hospital
The Health Minister has ordered a speedy inquiry into the in...
Punjab Police, BSF bust drug smuggling racket; arrest 7 members
Seize 5.47 kg heroin, Rs 1.7 lakh drug money and 40 cartridg...
Remal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to make landfall by Sunday midnight
The severe cyclone is set to bring extremely heavy rain in t...
Rajkot game zone fire: SIT holds meeting; DNA samples collected for identification of victims
The bodies were charred beyond recognition