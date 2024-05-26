Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami visits Ludhiana, trumpets BJP’s development agenda

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 25

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami said it was the hardwork and dedication of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that today India’s name was taken with respect all over the world and that earlier India was being taken for being a weak nation. Dhami was in the city today for a brief visit.

Addressing the media here today, Dhami said what the Modi government had done for the people of the country, especially the Sikhs, the Congress could not do in the last 60-70 years. Whether it was opening of the Kartarpur Corridor or providing a safe haven to the Sikhs from Afghanistan, it was only the Modi government, which got results.

He added the Congress and the AAP were doing nothing but only criticising BJP and its development projects for they have no vision and are thoroughly corrupt.

He said over the last 12 days, Hemkunt Sahib has witnessed a huge rush of pilgrims. Over 10 lakh persons have visited the gurdwara and this was possible because of the efforts made by PM Modi under the ‘Sabka Vikas Sabka Prayas’ banner.

“It is possible only because of his great vision for the country. He is moving ahead with the agenda of development. Congress seems to have accepted its defeat as the Yuvraj of Congress himself was not contesting from Amethi, traditionally associated with the Gandhis,” said Dhami.

When media tried to provoke the CM with questions on various topics, the CM replied in a lighter vein, “You may ask as many questions as you want, but I will only answer the ones I wish to answer”.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Narendra Modi #Uttarakhand