Cyber con: Two arrested from Mumbai

Panchkula, April 5

Two persons, including a woman, have been arrested for a Rs 7.79 lakh cyber fraud.

The suspects have been identified as Mohammad Avid, a native of Azamatgarh in Uttar Pradesh and residing in Mumbai, and his accomplice Nasreen Bano, a resident of Bhave Nagar, West Mumbai.

The police had received a complaint through Haryana cyber portal on January 10.

The complainant stated that her father, who retired as a commander of the Air Force, died following which her mother had been getting pension. She stated the pension amount was not received for the month of December. Despite several attempts, the family did not receive the pension even till January 9.

The complainant then looked up the Internet for the phone number of Sparsh, a defence pension customer care helpline. However, she ended up getting connected to scammers, who told her to download the SBI yono app on her phone. Later, they managed to get Rs 7,79,869 transferred from her account.

The police said they arrested Avid and Bano on March 30. Their interrogation led to the recovery of gold ornaments and Rs 35,000.

