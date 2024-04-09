Cyber crime: Elderly woman duped of Rs 5.99L

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Panchkula, April 8

A 78-year-old woman, a resident of Panchkula, was duped of Rs 5.99 lakh in an online fraud.

The victim, Rupinder Kaur, a widowed resident of Sector 12A, had received a call on her phone wherein the caller posed as one of her relatives and asked for money. She said the caller stated he was in distress.

In her complaint to the police, Rupinder said she received the call from an international number on February 13. She said the caller did not state his identity and asked her to guess who he was. Rupinder said the caller later claimed to be her granddaughter’s husband, who lives in Canada.

Rupinder said that the caller stated that he wanted to send money to an agent to get a legal matter resolved and asked her to transfer Rs 6 lakh to an account.

She said the caller told her that he would pay her back in double and sent her a fake receipt from Citi Bank Canada to win her trust.

She said she received another fake call from Karnataka Bank, wherein the caller stated that there was a delay in the transfer of Rs 12 lakh to her account. On the other hand, the caller, who posed as her relative, pressured her to transfer money from her account to his agent to help resolve his legal matter. Rupinder said she borrowed money from her relatives to deposit it in the caller’s account.

She said, “The next day I got another call from the international number and this time the caller asked for Rs 9 lakh. I realised I was being scammed so I decided to file a complaint with the cybercrime police.”

The Panchkula police have registered a case in the matter under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC at the cybercrime police station.

