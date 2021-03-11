Cycle rally marks ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ drive

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 13

Under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign a cycle rally was organised today by the Police Department.

A police spokesman said the rally was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Surinder Pal Singh. The rally started from the DCP’s office, he said. After passing through Bela Vista Chowk, Sector-3 stadium, Dumping Ground Chowk and Majri Chowk, the rally culminated at the DCP’s office, he added.

Assistant Commissioners of Police Mamta Sauda, Vijay Kumar Nehra, Rajkumar Kaushik and Surendra Kumar Yadav, District Attorney Manbir Rathi, school children, police personnel and general public also participated in the cycle rally.

The DCP said the aim of the rally was to remember contribution of those, who worked tirelessly for building the nation.