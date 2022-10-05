Ambala: Defence Accounts Department celebrates Raising Day

Ambala, October 4
The Defence Accounts Department, Ministry of Defence, held a function to mark the concluding day of its three-day Raising Day celebrations, at the Integrated Financial Advisor headquarters, Kharga Corps, on Monday.
The department is among the oldest in the country that traces its roots to establishment of the First Pay Masters Military Accounts. On October 1, 1951, the department was restructured as the Defence Account Department.
According to a press release, the department provides financial advisory, payment, account and internal audit services to the Indian Armed Forces, the Coast Guard, the BRO, the CSD and the DRDO.
Dr Shivalli M Chauhan, Integrated Financial Adviser, discussed reforms in the department, modernisation and automation. She underlined the importance of seamless flow of financial resources, along with transparency and accountability.
Lt General Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding, Kharga Corps, who was the chief guest, highlighted the importance of financial prudence and role played by the department in optimising the resources in the best possible way.
A plantation and cleanliness drive, and a quiz competition were also organised on the occasion.
