EWS admissions in non-minority private schools start on January 10

Chandigarh, December 26
Education Department has announced the commencement of the centralised online admission process for children from economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups (DG). This initiative, aligned with the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, seeks to streamline the admission process for the academic session 2024-25.
The online admission process for EWS/DG students will be active from December 27 to January 31 (5 pm). All non-minority schools will register on the portal for online admission to the EWS/DG category in “Entry Level Classes” by January 9, failing which action will be taken as per rules against the school. Candidates can register on portal from January 10.
Admissions will be exclusively conducted through the department’s centralised online admission module. No offline admissions will be permitted in unaided recognised private (non-minority) schools.
Parents are encouraged to register their wards for online admission at entry level for the session 2024-25 at private schools of UT from January 10 onwards. The forms can be filled from January 10 to February 10. Two help desks/schools at each institution will assist parents in completing the online admission form at no cost.
Candidates can choose up to 15 private schools based on the area of neighbourhood. Admissions will follow the area of neighbourhood criteria (0 to 1 km, 1+ to 3 km, and beyond 3 km) as per the RTE Act, 2009, guidelines. A computerised draw of lots will be held to determine that the school allotment is based on applicant’s preferences.
Admission on online allotment will be provisional, confirmed only after document verification by the concerned school. Any incorrect, manipulated or forged documents will lead to strict penal action against the parents/guardian
of the child. Admission will be cancelled if the successful applicant fails to report within 10 days. Schools must specify detailed reasons for rejection, including non-submission of valid proofs and duplicate entries.
If the parents of a child to whom seat has been allotted is not traceable by the school for 10 days, this will be treated as a dispute and referred to RTE EWS/DG Admission Monitoring Committee. After the decision of the committee, the seat may be released for admission of children in the second draw lots.
Even after the completion of the admission process, the Education Department holds the authority to decide on procedures for filling vacant EWS/DG seats.
Reimbursement of per-child cost to schools will be as per RTE Act, 2009, provisions. Disputes will be handled by the RTE EWS/DG Admission Monitoring Committee. The Director, School Education, UT, will serve as the final appellate authority in case of dissatisfaction with the committee’s decision.
First list to be out on Feb 16
- Registration of all private un-aided schools on the centralised portal: Before Jan 9
- Registration of candidates on the portal: Jan 10 to Feb 10
- Release of first list of selected candidates in draw: Feb 16
- Confirmation of student admissions by schools: By Feb 26
- Release of 2nd list of selected candidates through draw (if required): March 15
- Confirmation of admission by schools: By March 25
For plaints
Any grievance/complaints or queries relating to admission process in EWS/DG category can be registered at the link [email protected] or at helpline number 0172-5021692.
EWS category
Child belonging to a parent or guardian whose total annual family income is less than Rs 1.50 lakh.
Acceptable evidence
Income certificate in the name of father issued by Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh, or income certificate in r/o mother/guardian (in special cases) issued by DC, Chandigarh.
