Four years on, Dera Bassi cop awarded life term for murder

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 16

The court today sentenced former munshi at the Dera Bassi police station to rigorous life imprisonment in the four-year-old murder case of an ASI.

A fine of Rs 2 lakh has been imposed on the convict, Kala Khan. He has also been awarded three-year jail term and a fine of Rs 20,000 under the Arms Act. Both the sentences will run concurrently.

On the night of January 16, 2019, ASI Lakhwinder Singh Lakha, local traffic incharge and a resident of Tripuri, Patiala, was allegedly shot dead by Kala Khan with a service rifle at the Dera Bassi police station. The accused was arrested immediately.

There was a fight between Head Constable Lekh Raj and Kala Khan at the police station following a dispute over night duty hours. Sources said Kala Khan, who was reportedly under the influence of liquor, entered into a heated argument with Lekh Raj and tried to hit him with a wooden plank. Lekh Raj, in order to save himself, locked himself in a room. Others intervened and pacified them.

In the meantime, traffic incharge Lakhwinder Singh reached the police station around 9.45 pm to submit a challan. Kala Khan, in a fit of rage, picked up a service rifle and shot Lakhwinder Singh dead. The ASI had suffered a deep bullet wound between his chin and neck and was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Dera Bassi.