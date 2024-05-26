General observer visits Dera Bassi

Dera Bassi, May 25
General Observer, Patiala (13), Om Prakash Bakoria today visited the Dera Bassi Assembly segment to take stock of election preparedness and inspected some of the vulnerable booths also.
ARO-cum-SDM Himanshu Gupta said the General Observer visited vulnerable location Triwedi Camp, which has four polling booths, and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements planned. He also held a meeting with presiding officers and assistant presiding officers.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 newborns die in fire at children's hospital in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar
Action is being initiated against the owner of the hospital
Health secretary not responding, Delhi health minister orders inquiry into newborn deaths in East Delhi hospital
The Health Minister has ordered a speedy inquiry into the in...
Punjab Police, BSF bust drug smuggling racket; arrest 7 members
Seize 5.47 kg heroin, Rs 1.7 lakh drug money and 40 cartridg...
Remal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to make landfall by Sunday midnight
The severe cyclone is set to bring extremely heavy rain in t...
At 64.2%, Haryana turnout lower than ’19, Sirsa leads with 69%; Delhi records 58%
57.8% voters cast ballot in Karnal Assembly byelection where...