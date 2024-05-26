General observer visits Dera Bassi

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, May 25

General Observer, Patiala (13), Om Prakash Bakoria today visited the Dera Bassi Assembly segment to take stock of election preparedness and inspected some of the vulnerable booths also.

ARO-cum-SDM Himanshu Gupta said the General Observer visited vulnerable location Triwedi Camp, which has four polling booths, and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements planned. He also held a meeting with presiding officers and assistant presiding officers.

