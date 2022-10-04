Goods destroyed in Dhakoli shop blaze

Zirakpur, October 3
Goods worth lakhs were destroyed in a fire at a cosmetics showroom on the Old Kalka Road at Dhakoli around 4:30 pm today.
Local residents said a spark in wires caused the fire. There were around eight persons in the showroom who were rescued by local residents with great difficulty.
Ritesh, the shop owner, claimed that goods worth about Rs 12 lakh were reduced to ashes.
Fire Officer Rajeev Kumar said three fire engines controlled the fire in two hours. There were no firefighting arrangement in the showroom. The cause of the fire was being investigated, but the preliminary investigation suggested a short-circuit caused the fire.
