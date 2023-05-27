Graft: Two cops sent to 2-day police remand

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 26

The court today sent Baljinder Singh Mand, incharge, Police Post, Phase VI, Mohali, and his colleague Kuldeep Singh, posted in the same police post, to two-day police remand in a corruption case.

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) had arrested the two ASIs for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000. The two cops were arrested on a complaint of Ravinder Kumar, a resident of Mundian Kalan, Ludhiana.

The complainant had approached the VB and informed that his friend named Paras was arrested by the police post incharge in a liquor case. The two suspects had already taken Rs 45,000 on different dates to help and facilitate bail of Paras from the court whose wedding was scheduled to take place soon.

The complainant said the police officials were demanding Rs 50,000 more not to involve his another friend Harmit Singh along with Paras in the same liquor case. A VB team laid a trap and arrested Mand on the spot while allegedly taking Rs 25,000 as a bribe from Ravinder.