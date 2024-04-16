Gulnaaz hits quickfire century

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 15

Gulnaaz Grewal scored 106 off 63 balls to help GMSS Club, Sector 56, log a 112-run win over HCA DAV, during the Rajrani Sharma Memorial Women’s Cricket Tournament. Batting first, the Sector 56 team posted 223/5 in allotted 20 overs. Gulnaaz was supported by T Rana (37).

In reply, HCA DAV eves posted 111/7 in 20 overs. Tarunika claimed three, while Gulnaaz took two wickets.

