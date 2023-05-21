 Guru Nanak Public school : The Tribune India

Guru Nanak Public school

Guru Nanak Public school

Students during an event on environment awareness.



A special assembly to sensitise students to the environment was conducted in collaboration with the Chandigarh Police. The assembly commenced with a shabad followed by a talk on environment. Students and teachers took a pledge to protect the environment. The programme ended with singing of the National Anthem.

Saupin’s, Chandigarh

An investiture ceremony of the school marked the formal induction of the newly appointed Student Council for the academic year 2023-2024. The newly elected members were given badges, symbolising their designation and responsibilities. Principal Surita Sharma administered the oath to the council members. On the occasion, scholarships worth Rs 2 lakh were awarded to academic and sports achievers for the year 2022-2023.

Strawberry Fields

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit honoured Aashna Jain for securing the first position in the tricity in the ISC commerce stream. The Governor invited Aashna to Raj Bhavan for a felicitation ceremony. After presenting her with a clock as a mark of appreciation, he interacted with Aashna on her achievement and also enquired about her future plans. He wished her all the best for her future endeavours.

DC Montessori, Chandigarh

To beat the heat, a splash pool activity was conducted in the school. Little angels attired in colourful swimming costumes and goggles, enjoyed their pool activity. Principal Renu Verma motivated them to make good use of their time during summer vacation.

Delhi Public School

Class X students presented a cultural show. Principal Reema Dewan appreciated the efforts put up by them and wished them well for the upcoming academic session. On the occasion, prizes were given away to students for their achievements in academics as well as co-curricular areas.

Paragon Convent, Chandigarh

The school held a ‘splash pool’ activity for the students of kindergarten wing. The kids indulged in a plethora of fun games and activities in the pool under the guidance of their teachers and enjoyed every moment, which was evident from the smiles on their faces.

Shishu Niketan, Sector 22

NCC cadets of the school celebrated the 25th anniversary of Pokhran test on the occasion of National Technology Day. Poster-making and slogan-writing competitions were organised on the occasion for school students and NCC cadets. Speeches were also delivered on the peaceful use of atomic energy.

Centre files plea in SC, seeks review of May 11 Constitution Bench verdict

Claims it will destroy the Constitution

Will challenge ordinance: Kejri

Hours after swearing-in, Karnataka Cabinet approves 5 poll guarantees

Kharge’s son among eight ministers take oath | Show of stren...

Quad to involve more nations in Indo-Pacific

Will help end conflict, PM tells Zelenskyy

Drain on infra, Gurugram locals reject stilt plus 4 floors

Fire breaks out at Aanam Cinema; no casualty reported

Eyeing greener pastures, two youths land in Indonesian jail

Commissioner reshuffles property tax dept officials

Police solve 45-yr-old’s murder case; 2 nabbed

ECMO machine donated to SGRDI

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Security up in Bathinda over threat letters

Mother dead, wife hurt, man seeks Admn help

VP Dhankhar quotes ‘Sholay’ dialogue, advises students to shed fear of failure

3 held with 5 pistols, followed Bishnoi gang

2 found dead on railway tracks

Indoor shooting range turns into dining hall

Delhi L-G inspects cleaning of Najafgarh lake, appreciates labourers’ work

Will challenge ordinance: Arvind Kejriwal

Centre files plea in SC, seeks review of May 11 Constitution Bench verdict

18-year-old boy stabbed to death in Delhi

Man held for duping via matrimonial sites

On trail of man, cops find his mother-in-law’s body

Man attacks granthi with sharp weapon in Sultanpur Lodhi's Gurdwara Hatt Sahib, nabbed

Youth beaten to death, protesters block NH for 7 hrs

Phagwara gets centre to make youth job-ready

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku gets going, reviews progress on Adampur airport

Four land in police net for supplying weapons

Manual slips being issued at parking lot, Ludhiana MC in slumber

Close shave for 3 as car catches fire at Raikot

5 days on, dumpsite fire yet to be doused

Residential area mishaps most fatal, claimed max lives: NCRB

67-yr-old Central Library clock resumes ticking

Admn imposes ban on Chinese kite string

Shops gutted in fire near level crossing No. 22