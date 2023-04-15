Hours after bookies’ arrest, 3 UT cops suspended for misconduct

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 14

Three constables of the District Crime Cell (DCC) have been placed under suspension for misconduct and a departmental enquiry has been initiated against them.

Also, the cell incharge has been transferred to the Police Lines, Sector 26.

Sources said three persons were nabbed by the DCC on Thursday night for running an IPL betting racket and they had levelled serious allegations against the police personnel, following which action had been initiated against them.

DSP (PRO) Ram Gopal confirmed the suspension of the three cops — Sandeep, Manjeet and Hansram — and transfer of DCC incharge Inspector Narinder Patial to the Police Lines. “A departmental enquiry has been initiated against the three constables,” said the DSP.

The police claimed the three suspects, identified as Parth Goyal (25), the kingpin and his associates Nitin (40) and Gagan (25), all residing in a flat in Zirakpur, were nabbed on Thursday night from a Sector 34 ground. Five mobile phones, Rs 6,400 in cash and a car were seized from them.

A case under Sections 13A, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act and 34 of the IPC was registered against the cops at the Sector 34 police station.

Sources said the accused persons had complained against the cops after which the police initiated an enquiry against them.

The DCC was set up by former UT SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal. It was a parallel wing to the Crime Branch, which is not under the SSP and is supervised by SP Crime.