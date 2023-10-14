How Haryana man's chats in Punjabi nailed a 'life convict' escaping to Netherlands

IANS

New Delhi, October 14

A recent incident of a man trying to evade legal consequences by assuming a new identity has come to light.

However, his intentions were foiled as he was apprehended by vigilant Immigration personnel at the Delhi airport.

On the intervening night of October 11-12, 37-year-old Rajeev Kumar arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport from Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

At the immigration clearance counter, he claimed to be a resident of West Bengal. But when asked about the specific location in the state, he failed to give a satisfactory answer. What strengthened the officers' suspicion was his inability to converse in Bengali.

Subsequently, when the officials checked his mobile phone, their suspicion deepened. To their surprise, every conversation in the device was carried out in Punjabi.

"When asked, he revealed that he is from West Bengal but cannot speak Bengali. He was also clueless about the territory of his native place. On scrutiny of his mobile, all chats were found in Punjabi which created suspicion of his identity,” read the FIR, accessed by IANS.

"The passport was issued from RPO Kolkata, which seems to be procured by using false information/documents," read the FIR.

The accused was then handed over to the Delhi Police and thoroughly questioned about his whereabouts.

On sustained interrogation, the man revealed his real identity as Sompal Soma, a resident of Ambala in Haryana.

Sompal was found convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in a case that was registered in Chandigarh.

"He managed to issue a fake passport from RPO-Kolkata in the name of Rajeev Kumar and fled from India. During further enquiry, it was found that he is convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in a case registered at Sector 17 police station, Chandigarh," the FIR said.

The Delhi Police have now registered an FIR.