INDIA VOTES 2024: Chandigarh MC chief writes to parties on use of community centres

Sandeep Rana
Chandigarh, March 18
With the model code of conduct coming into force, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anindita Mitra, referring to the Election Commission of India’s instructions, has written to the MP, councillors and all party presidents to make sure they comply with these guidelines.
“Public buildings such as community centres should be available to all parties and their candidates in a free, fair and transparent manner,” she says in the letter.
Mitra has fixed the responsibilities of officers concerned to ensure compliance with the guidelines.
The ECI has also directed that even the causal meetings by members of parties at any public buildings such as community centres are not permitted and it shall be deemed a violation.
No permission shall be granted to any single individual to use a community centre beyond 48 hours. The community centres shall not be made campaign offices or used for holding any public meetings for the purposes of election propaganda.
Further, no political meeting will be allowed in any government accommodation and it should not be used as election campaign office.
The ECI has further directed that the photographs or images of the political functionaries, who may have a deep influence on the minds of voters and many of whom are still active in public life with high possibility of them contesting the elections, should not be displayed in any government building or premise.
The Superintending Engineer has been directed to ensure no photographs or images of political functionaries is displayed in any government building.
