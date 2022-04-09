Locomotive Works Graft Case: CBI files chargesheet against six accused

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, April 8

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against six accused in the alleged bribery case of Chittaranjan Locomotive Works.

Besides Ravi Sekhar Sinha, Principal Chief Material Manager of Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, the other accused named in the chargesheet are Rajan Gupta, Sonu Arora, Vinod Kumar, Parveen Vyas and Pawan Kumar Singh. The chargesheet has been filed by PK Dogra, Special Public Prosecutor of the CBI, for the offences punishable under Section 120-B of the IPC and Section 7 (A), 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act-1988.

The CBI had arrested Ravi Sekhar Sinha while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs1.80 lakh in February this year.

The investigation agency alleged in the FIR that M/s EC Blades and Tools Private Limited, Industrial Area, Phase I, Chandigarh, was awarded a contract for supply of 28 set of bogey frames on December 14 last year to Chittaranjan Locomotive Works of Indian Railways.

Accused Sonu Arora and Rajan Gupta, being directors of the company, allegedly used the services of Parveen Vyas for contacting officials of Chittaranjan Locomotive Works for the delivery of bribe as allegedly demanded by them in lieu of awarding of the contract and enhancing the quantity of material to be supplied. The audio transcriptions of the conversation held between the accused have been attached with the chargesheet.

It was also alleged that the public servant enhanced the order quantity in the supply order and demanded the bribe to be delivered to him through a representative. CBI teams were waiting in Chittaranjan where the bribe amount was to be delivered to Sinha and apprehended him.

The CBI claimed that the transcript clearly showed the role of the accused in paying the bribe and getting tenders. The CBI had conducted searches at 17 locations of the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works official in Delhi, Panchkula, Chandigarh, Varanasi and Chittaranjan in West Bengal.

The CBI claimed that approximately Rs1.22 crore, around 500-gram gold and documents about properties situated in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Patna and Ranchi were recovered from the premises of the Principal Chief Material Manager and around Rs32 lakh and incriminating documents from the premises of the other accused.

The court had earlier sent all accused to judicial custody.