Locomotive Works Graft Case: CBI files chargesheet against six accused

Locomotive Works Graft Case: CBI files chargesheet against six accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against six accused in the alleged bribery case of Chittaranjan Locomotive Works. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, April 8

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against six accused in the alleged bribery case of Chittaranjan Locomotive Works.

Besides Ravi Sekhar Sinha, Principal Chief Material Manager of Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, the other accused named in the chargesheet are Rajan Gupta, Sonu Arora, Vinod Kumar, Parveen Vyas and Pawan Kumar Singh. The chargesheet has been filed by PK Dogra, Special Public Prosecutor of the CBI, for the offences punishable under Section 120-B of the IPC and Section 7 (A), 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act-1988.

The CBI had arrested Ravi Sekhar Sinha while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs1.80 lakh in February this year.

The investigation agency alleged in the FIR that M/s EC Blades and Tools Private Limited, Industrial Area, Phase I, Chandigarh, was awarded a contract for supply of 28 set of bogey frames on December 14 last year to Chittaranjan Locomotive Works of Indian Railways.

Accused Sonu Arora and Rajan Gupta, being directors of the company, allegedly used the services of Parveen Vyas for contacting officials of Chittaranjan Locomotive Works for the delivery of bribe as allegedly demanded by them in lieu of awarding of the contract and enhancing the quantity of material to be supplied. The audio transcriptions of the conversation held between the accused have been attached with the chargesheet.

It was also alleged that the public servant enhanced the order quantity in the supply order and demanded the bribe to be delivered to him through a representative. CBI teams were waiting in Chittaranjan where the bribe amount was to be delivered to Sinha and apprehended him.

The CBI claimed that the transcript clearly showed the role of the accused in paying the bribe and getting tenders. The CBI had conducted searches at 17 locations of the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works official in Delhi, Panchkula, Chandigarh, Varanasi and Chittaranjan in West Bengal.

The CBI claimed that approximately Rs1.22 crore, around 500-gram gold and documents about properties situated in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Patna and Ranchi were recovered from the premises of the Principal Chief Material Manager and around Rs32 lakh and incriminating documents from the premises of the other accused.

The court had earlier sent all accused to judicial custody.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjabi singer arrested for running extortion racket

2
Punjab

Less than a month after AAP's Punjab Assembly poll win, Bhagwant Mann holds meet for year-end civic body polls

3
Nation

Video: Seer issues 'rape threat' to a 'community' if any Hindu girl is teased in UP's Khairabad

4
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu takes a dig at Punjab's AAP govt, alleges sand mining still taking place

5
Punjab

Three police commissioners, five SSPs transferred in major reshuffle in Punjab

6
Amritsar

Akal Takht directs SGPC to work on launching exclusive channel to telecast Gurbani live from Golden Temple

7
Punjab

Punjab Police book Delhi BJP leader for sharing 'doctored' video of Kejriwal

8
World

2 alleged Pakistani spies in US try to hack President's secret service, arrested

9
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

10
Ludhiana

Two youths booked for sharing porn on Facebook, Instagram

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius
Delhi

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents
Chandigarh

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter
Business

Elon Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Trending

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them all'

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

Top Stories

New trend of govt maligning judges unfortunate, says CJI

New trend of govt maligning judges unfortunate, says CJI

CJI makes comment while hearing assets case against former I...

Receiving foreign funds not absolute right: Supreme Court

Receiving foreign funds not absolute right: Supreme Court

Strict regime has become essential because of past experienc...

Paid booster for all adults at pvt centres from tomorrow

Paid booster for all adults at pvt centres from tomorrow

9-month gap must after 2nd dose

RBI lowers growth forecast, expects inflation to stay high

RBI lowers growth forecast, expects inflation to stay high

7.2% GDP growth projection | 7.8% RBI’s previous estimate

High taxes on grain keep pvt players off Punjab

High taxes on grain keep pvt players off Punjab

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Here thieves steal street lights & poles, authorities look other way

Amritsar: Here thieves steal street lights & poles, authorities look other way

Alarm bells for private goods carriers as long-route cargo shifts to Railways

3 labourers hurt in Vallah market clash in Amritsar

Arun Pal Singh is new Amritsar City Police Commissioner

One more Congress councillor joins AAP

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over ‘tax evasion’ charge

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

Opposition lashes out at Punjab Govt, raises concern over string of murders

'Ragging' at AIIMS-Bathinda: Student's family seeks probe

RITES’ 3-pronged strategy to optimise parking in Chandigarh

RITES' 3-pronged strategy to optimise parking in Chandigarh

78 unrecognised schools continue operations in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation invites bids for biomining 7.5L MT waste at Dadu Majra dumping ground

Student ends life in Sector 41, Chandigarh

Vicky middukhera's Murder: Role of Punjabi singer's manager under lens

1 held for supplying firearm in 2020 Delhi riots case

1 held for supplying firearm in 2020 Delhi riots case

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

CNG price hiked by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row in national capital

Over Rs 154 crore in fines collected for covid violations in Delhi

Ambedkar University to hold all undergraduate admissions through CUET

13 children rescued from Sidhwa Dona potato farms

13 children rescued from Sidhwa Dona potato farms

Surviving traces of bygone era

Global attention shifts to keeping humans, planet healthy

Procurement begins at new grain market

Phillaur Bandh: Sunil Jakhar faces flak for 'insulting' Dalits

~40L looted from employee of oil trading firm at gunpoint

Rs 40L looted from employee of oil trading firm at gunpoint

Ayurveda centre robbery cracked

Dr Kaustubh Sharma is new Ludhiana CP

3 test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Two arrested with drugs

Patiala’s Heritage Street project misses deadline, once again

Patiala’s Heritage Street project misses deadline, once again

Vaccination pace slows down in Patiala dsitrict

Punjabi University, Patiala, to study, document farmers' protest

Plantation drive at Bikram College in Patiala

Two-day meet on literature, climate change concludes