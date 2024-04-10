Man arrested with pistol, 3 rounds

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 9

A resident of Beas, Amritsar, Gurtej Singh, has been arrested with a countrymade pistol and three rounds near Gulmohur Heights in Khanpur on the Kurali-Kharar road. The police have impounded the SUV he was travelling in.

Gurtej has been staying in GBM Apartment, Kharar, for the past five months. He had lived in Canada for four years. Mohali CIA in charge Harminder Singh said the suspect was produced before the court and sent to police remand. A case under the Arms Act was registered at the City Kharar police station on April 7.

