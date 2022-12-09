Man killed in hit-&-run case

Tribune News Service

Mohali: In a hit-and-run case, a man was killed after being knocked down by an unidentified vehicle near the Sector 25-26 market on Wednesday night. The victim, Suresh Kumar, was taken to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, where he was declared dead on arrival. His brother Santosh, a resident of Moginand village in HP, said his brother was the eldest of six siblings. A case of culpable homicide has been registered against the unidentified driver.

Cheating case registered

Chandigarh: A cheating case has been registered against an unidentified person for appearing as a fake surety in a case at the District Courts, Sector 43. The police said a person submitted fake surety bonds in the court. On the complaint of Sanjeev Kumar, a reader in the court, a case under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Taps stolen from house

Chandigarh: An unidentified person stole taps from a house in Sector 21. Complainant Pankaj Jolly reported that 11 water taps were stolen from his house. The police have registered a case at the Sector 19 police station. TNS

Bicycle theft in Sector 39

Chandigarh: An unidentified person stole a bicycle from a house in Sector 39 here. Complainant Purnendu Ranjan reported that his son’s bicycle was stolen from his house. The police have registered a theft case at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

Bloom fest

MC workers make final arrangements on the eve of the 35th Annual Chrysanthemum Show at the Terraced Garden, Sector 33, in Chandigarh on Thursday. Photos: Pradeep Tewari

Panchkula’s SC Rajpal and Dr Rajni Thareja (right), winners of the ‘King of the Show’ and ‘Queen of the Show’ titles, respectively, in Chandigarh on Thursday.

Victory vibes

BJP leaders and workers celebrate victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections at the party office in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Thursday.

City Congress men exult following the Himachal Pradesh poll results, at their office in Sector 35, Chandigarh. NITIN MITTAL