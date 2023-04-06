Non-bailable warrant issued against 3 GBP Group directors

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, April 5

Aman Inder Singh, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh has issued non-bailable warrant against three directors of the Gupta Builders and Promoters Private Limited (GBP) Group, a real estate company, in a complaint filed by the Income Tax (IT) Department.

The non-bailable warrant has been issued against Pradeep Kumar, Raman Kumar and Satish Kumar, directors of the company, for not depositing over Rs 21 crore dues as tax and interest.

In a complaint filed through advocate Sajal Koser, the department said the company failed to deposit the tax deducted at source into the Central Government account within the prescribed time period and thereby committed an offence punishable under Sections 276-B read with Section 278-B of the Income Tax Act - 1961.

Finding a prima facie case against the accused, the CJM court summoned the accused. When they failed to appear before the court despite service of summons, the court issued non-bailable warrant against them.

The developer had started projects such as GBP Centrum, GBP Rosewood, GBP Camellia, GBP Athens, GBP City Central, GBP Smart City, GBP Aeropolis, GBP Aerosi, GBP Tech Town and GBP Time Square situated on the Ambala-Chandigarh Highway, Zirakpur, Mohali and New Chandigarh in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

The directors have been facing multiple FIRs after investors alleged that the group had failed to offer the possession of flats as promised despite taking money from them. The buyers alleged that the developer neither delivered flats, plots, commercial units nor returned their money in connivance with various other persons.

In a separate case, the PMLA court, Chandigarh, has also started proclamation proceedings against the directors of the company in the complaints filed by the Assistant Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED).