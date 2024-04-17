Panchkula resident bags AIR-55 in UPSC exams

Panchkula, April 16
A local resident, Yogesh Dilhor, has secured 55th rank in the UPSC exams the final result of which was announced today.
Already an Indian Defence Estate Services (IDES) officer posted at Subathu in Himachal Pradesh, Dilhor managed to grab the rank in his 6th overall attempt.
He has been preparing for the UPSC exams since 2019. Recounting his days of unemployment and preparation, Dilhor said he completed his high school from Army Public School in Bhuj, Gujarat, and then moved to Army Public School, Chandimandir, for his intermediate studies. His father was in the defence services. He then pursued law at the prestigious National Law School in Bengaluru. He worked as a corporate lawyer for a couple of years before starting his UPSC preparation in 2018.
He said, “My parents helped me a lot in securing the rank. I was unemployed after I had quit my job in the corporate sector. For around four years, my parents helped me in all possible ways till I joined as an IDES officer in Himachal Pradesh. My wife also helped me in studies when I fell sick last year.”
Dilhor had secured all-India rank 633 in CSE-2021. He said his legal background was a major aspect in his success.
