Panchkula skaters mop up 43 medals at CBSE meet

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 4

Skaters of the Rolling Tigers Academy won a total of 43 medals — 18 gold, as many silver and seven bronze — in the CBSE North Zone Skating Championship, at Saffron City School, Fatehgarh Sahib.

In the under-8 category, Jahan Gupta won two gold, Tanya and Samaira a gold and a silver each, Sahej and Aranya a gold each and Aeshvi a bronze. In the under-10 category, Arynna won two gold and Anahita won two silver medals. Hridey and Ishanvi won a silver each, while Tejal, Parth and Siddhant won a bronze medal each.

In the under-12 category, Aryaveer and Daksh Sihag won a gold and a silver each, while Ananya Ahuja won two silver medals.

Around 2,200 skaters from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir participated in the championship.