Pinjore leads as Panchkula sees 77.9% turnout in rural polls

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 30

The voting process remained by and large peaceful as 77.9% polling was witnessed in the 10 zila parishad and 42 panchayat samiti wards of four blocks in Panchkula district on Sunday.

The polling started at 7 am and continued till 6 pm. In the first four hours, the poll process was slow as only 20.8% had people exercised their franchise till 11 am. By noon, 30.6% polling had been witnessed.

Voters turned out in large number in the afternoon as 57.4% polling was reported at 2.30 pm. By 5 pm, 71.8% polling had taken place.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Mahavir Kaushik visited polling stations and took stock of the exercise in all four blocks of the district. He also interacted with voters. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner of Police Surinder Pal Singh.

Kaushik said of total 1,27,865 voters, 99,599 exercised their franchise.

He said maximum polling (78.8%) was witnessed in Pinjore block, followed by Raipur Rani (78.2%), Barwala (77.6%) and Morni (77.5 %).

He said 183 polling booths were set up in the district. Voting took place for 10 wards of zila parishad and 42 wards of panchayat samiti. These included 10 wards of Barwala panchayat samiti, 12 of Raipur Rani, 10 of Morni and 10 wards of Pinjore.

Kaushik said a large number of youth, women and elders participated in the poll process. The polling was conducted in a peaceful, fair and transparent manner.

He lauded the returning officers, assistant returning officers, sector magistrates, polling teams and the police department for conducting the exercise in a peaceful and transparent manner.