Proposed Chandigarh MC Budget: AAP councillors likely to raise objections today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 31

The proposed Budget meeting of the Municipal Corporation tomorrow is expected to face a flurry of questions from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The corporation has proposed an “unrealistic” Budget of Rs1,725.19 crore for the 2022-23 fiscal. AAP councillors held a pre-House meeting with their senior party leaders. They discussed various aspects of the Budget during the meeting.

“As per the Budget proposal, only 37 per cent of the approved funds could be spent. It is due to the incompetency of the BJP. In such a scenario where the MC could not spend funds, why are they making an unrealistic Budget?” said senior AAP leader Chandermukhi Sharma.

He said there were several discrepancies in expenditure, receipts and spending figures proposed in the Budget. “These issues will be raised in the House meeting,” he said.

The civic body has projected to earn Rs616 crore from its own resources and expects Rs1,109-crore grant-in-aid from the UT Administration. The MC has projected to earn Rs616 crore from its own resources.

The MC is highly unlikely to get the demanded GIA like previous fiscals as the fourth Delhi Finance Commission recommendations have not been implemented. A senior Congress leader said they were not going to make major issue out of the Budget. —