Bhagwant Mann, Khattar receive Vice President Naidu at Chandigarh airport

Chandigarh, May 6
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday received Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at the Chandigarh airport.
Naidu, who is also the Chancellor of Panjab University, is scheduled to visit the campus for its 69th convocation here later in the day.
Heavy security has been deployed around the university in view of the high-profile visit.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police
The BJP accused Punjab Police of 'abducting' its leader, who...
Tajinder Bagga arrest case LIVE updates: HC rejects Punjab government's demand to keep Tajinder Bagga in Haryana
High Court asks the state of Haryana to submit its affidavit...
AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga
Claim he had a history of stoking passion on communal lines ...
Centre invokes emergency provision to step up power supply
The government hopes this will bring online 10,000 MW of pow...
Dutch envoy Karel van Oosterom recants after slighting India’s position on Ukraine
India has so far abstained eight times at various UN forums ...