Bhagwant Mann, Khattar receive Vice President Naidu at Chandigarh airport

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 6

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday received Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at the Chandigarh airport.

Naidu, who is also the Chancellor of Panjab University, is scheduled to visit the campus for its 69th convocation here later in the day.

Heavy security has been deployed around the university in view of the high-profile visit.