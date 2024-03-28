RTO employee pushed out of vehicle, truck driver booked

Ambala, March 27
The Ambala police have booked a truck driver for pushing out an employee of the RTO office from a moving vehicle on Tuesday.
Suresh Kumar, in his complaint to the police, stated that he works as a peon at the RTO office in Ambala Cantonment, and on March 26, RTO officials were checking vehicles near Kalalti village. Suresh added that he was among the staff at the check, adding that a truck coming from Naraingarh’s direction was stopped for checking, and officials found that the vehicle had no valid fitness certificate, insurance, pollution, or tax-related documents. After this, the officials decided to impound the vehicle. Following the directions of the Regional Transport Officer, the truck was to be parked in the Markanda parking yard. Suresh Kumar stated that he was asked to accompany the driver and get the vehicle parked in the yard, adding that as they reached near Nohani village, the driver pushed him out of the moving vehicle and fled.
A case against the driver has been registered at Mullana police station.
