School notes: KB DAV, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

Students from the secondary wing celebrated Earth Day with a myriad of educational and fun activities. Class 8 students participated in ‘Together we Rhyme’, a poem recitation competition on the theme ‘Environment’. Students of class 9 made creative posters on the theme ‘Act, Innovate and Implement’ . The young minds of class 10 ignited change through ‘TEDx Talk’ on ‘Our Earth is Our Only Home’.

Hansraj Public School, P’kula

A story telling session, theatre workshop, creative writing workshop and book fair were organised for young Hansarians to savour the literary flavour and come closer to literature during the 6th season of The Crucible -24 , an annual literary fest at the school. Shikha Sood, a renowned story teller, captivated the imagination of the mesmerised students of primary classes in an interactive session.

PML SD Public School, Chd

Students of the school enjoyed a plethora of reading activities. For students of classes 8 to 10, story reading and book talk questions activities were conducted.

Doon International, Mohali

A special assembly was organised to celebrated Earth Day. The event was organised by the School Science Department and Eco Club, in which the students made bird houses from recycled materials and wore Earth Day badges. Poem recitation, dance and lectures related to the environment were conducted followed by the planting of a sapling.

AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh

The Planet Pals- Eco Club of the school organised a series of engaging activities and competitions, including poem recitation, declamation contest, plant variety show and best out of waste, for students across all classes. Overall, it was an enriching and a learning experience for the students.

Infant Jesus, Mohali

The school celebrated ATL Community Day 2024 by organising a “Tinkering Workshop”. The nearby non-ATL School students attended the session with enthusiasm and interest. The celebration started with the introduction to ATL lab and importance of ATL community day by the ATL in-charge Rakhi M Vidhate. The student mentors of IJCS ATL conducted the tinkering session. Principal Vanitha Veena motivated students to keep an innovative mind and work for the betterment of society.

Valley Public School, P’kula

An International Cyber Olympiad-2023 was held at the school wherein students from classes 2, 4 and 7 participated very actively. Pushp Bansal won gold medal for securing the first rank and Garima bronze for securing the third rank in the Olympiad.

Shishu Niketan, MDC-5, P’kula

English Language Day was celebrated by students of the school. Activities like story-telling and word games were held in the junior wing. Students of the senior wing participated in quiz and creative writing.

Mount Carmel, Chd

The school organised a comprehensive drill on fire safety and conducted an awareness session. The event saw participation of officials of the Fire Department, Chandigarh, who provided invaluable guidance to both students and teachers on adhering to safety standards during fire emergencies.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment