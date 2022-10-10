Sector 37 school in Subroto Cup semis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 9

Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, reached the semifinals of the 61st Subroto Cup U-17 Inter-School International Football Tournament in New Delhi today.

The Sector 37 team posted a 3-1 win over MIC EMHSS, Malappuram, Kerala, in their quarterfinal today. Lemmet scored a brace (24th, 41st) and Tarshveft (52nd) completed the scoring for the winners. Mohammed Adnan scored the sole goal for the Kerala side.

In other quarterfinals, CT Higher Secondary School, Manipur, overpowered Government Haulawang High School, Mizoram, 4-1, and Pilgrim Higher Secondary School, Nagaland, ousted St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya, in a penalty shootout. The Zila School, Jharkhand, beat Tripura Sports School, Agartala, by a solitary goal to enter the semis.

The semifinals will be played at the Ambedkar Stadium, New Delhi, on October 11.

#Football #Kerala