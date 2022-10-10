Sector 37 school in Subroto Cup semis

Chandigarh, October 9
Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, reached the semifinals of the 61st Subroto Cup U-17 Inter-School International Football Tournament in New Delhi today.
The Sector 37 team posted a 3-1 win over MIC EMHSS, Malappuram, Kerala, in their quarterfinal today. Lemmet scored a brace (24th, 41st) and Tarshveft (52nd) completed the scoring for the winners. Mohammed Adnan scored the sole goal for the Kerala side.
In other quarterfinals, CT Higher Secondary School, Manipur, overpowered Government Haulawang High School, Mizoram, 4-1, and Pilgrim Higher Secondary School, Nagaland, ousted St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya, in a penalty shootout. The Zila School, Jharkhand, beat Tripura Sports School, Agartala, by a solitary goal to enter the semis.
The semifinals will be played at the Ambedkar Stadium, New Delhi, on October 11.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will ensure Sonepat firm's drugs are off shelves in other nations too: World Health Organisation
Maiden Pharma cough syrups killed 66 kids in Gambia | Lab te...
Asia’s pharma hub Baddi has no drug-testing lab
Composite Testing Lab (CTL) at Kandaghat is the lone drug-...
Where is Sidhu Moosewala’s murder accused Deepak Tinu? His girlfriend who helped him escape police custody in Punjab's Mansa arrested
Tinu's woman accomplice was trying to head to Maldives
In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
The facility will be given to arrested VIPs till 24 hours be...