Six job seekers lose Rs 6L each

Panchkula, March 14
A native of Punjab has been booked for fraud.
In a complaint to the police, Suresh Chand of Sector 28 here stated that the suspect, identified as Vijay Gujjar of Sangrur, had scammed him and his relatives Manthan Thakur, Neeraj Thakur, Mandeep Singh, Raj Nandhni and Rahaul Ranaut others of Rs 6 lakh each on the pretext of getting them jobs in the Haryana Legislative Assembly.
The complainant said, “He gave us job letters in lieu of the money. When we went to the Legislative Assembly, we found that the jobs letters were fake. Later, we came to know that he had duped over 40-50 persons in the same way.”
A case has been registered at the Chandimandir police station.
