SJOBA rally flagged off

Chandigarh, March 28
The 37th Edition of St John’s Old Boys Association (SJOBA) annual motor car rally was kicked off from the school in Sector 26 today. The rally will conclude on March 31. This year the rally offers total prize money of Rs 6 lakh.
The rally was flagged off by Mac Sarin, founding member of SJOBA, in presence of other officials. SJOBA president Almasto Kapoor said 20 four-wheelers – Jeeps in 4WD and cars in 2WD - and 50 two-wheelers (both the extreme categories) were flagged off.
A total of 120 motorists will face 12 competition stages spread across three days. “This year, we are witnessing participation of two women motorcyclists,” said Kapoor.
The rally will pass through a variety of terrain that includes both plain and a little hilly. The rally will face a challenging route that passes through Ropar, Ludhiana, Nawanshahr and Hoshiarpur.
